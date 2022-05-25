Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 recently announced its release date. With the announcement also came some official arts of the characters that will star in the game. It was here that we saw familiar faces and a new soldier of Mexican origin.

According to the description of the images, this new character is the ‘incorruptible colonel, Alejandro Vargas‘. He will be a new character for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and it is a member of the Mexican Special Forces. Perhaps it was included as a nod to COD fans in this region.

At the moment there is nothing official regarding the story of Modern Warfare 2just rumours. The renowned leaker, Tom Hendersonshared long ago what he heard about it. Supposedly we will see Captain Price and Task Force 141 fight against drug cartels.

We could connect this description with the addition of Alejandro Vargas to say that we will visit Mexico in the title. In addition, in the image that presents the character we can distinguish the silhouette of the Latin American country. It seems almost a given that he will make an appearance, although we don’t know if he will occupy much of the plot.

Let us remember that the Call of Duty they usually take us to battlefields in different parts of the globe. Perhaps the closer the release date of Modern Warfare 2 Let’s get a better idea of ​​your possible scenarios. Although in the end we do not put our virtual feet in Mexicoat least we know that we will have representation in the form of Alexander Vargas.

When is Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 coming out?

May 24th, Infinity Ward revealed the premiere date of its long-awaited new title. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 It will be released on October 28. Although no more details were given than the images of its protagonists, the developers invite fans to be attentive.

It is likely that very soon we will have a first trailer with glimpses of its gameplay and possible plot. Surely we won’t have to wait beyond this week, but the hype is already running high. What did you think of the inclusion of a Mexican character in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2?

