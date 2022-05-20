The remake of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II could enter the Guinness Book of Records as the most leaked video game in history, as there is continuous news on news of crucial elements of the title. It is true, without officialdom you must always be careful but when the rumors come from many sides you can get unbalanced.

The last to be added to the list is even multiplied by five, with the well-known leaker Tom Henderson which unveiled as many interesting features of the new FPS. It starts with the interrogation, or the possibility of forcing enemies to release crucial information on the current mission. The armor and bag for ammo and consumables will be back.

The Pro Perks are instead enhanced benefits obtainable through specific actions during the games while, the Strongholds will be small outposts scattered along the map where it will be possible to obtain special rewards.

We are in the period in which the various leaks should begin to find confirmation, especially in view of the Summer Game Fest which could finally remove the veils from a game that everyone knows by now.

Source: Exputer