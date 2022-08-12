Infinity Ward And Activision Blizzard have posted a new video via Twitter on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 where we can take a first look at Farm 18, one of the new maps available at its launch.

Recall that the multiplayer beta of the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare sequel will arrive on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S and PC throughout the month of September.

“Farm 18 was born from the idea that we liked the Shoot House facility map, so we tried to think of hidden training facilities“said Geoff Smith, Modern Warfare 2’s director of multiplayer map design.

In the same video posted, it is also explained that the developers had to manage the amount of foliage on the map so that players would not have the urge to hide in the bushes and not move from that location to the camp. Here it is below.



We remind you that Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 will be available on PC and consoles on October 28th.