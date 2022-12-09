Activision Blizzard has released the presentation trailer for Atomgradi.e. the first episode of the Incursions from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2the game mode that provides three-player cooperative challenges.

Atomgrad will see protagonists Price, Farah and Gaz on a special mission within a new setting.

The Incursion, or Raid in English, is a new game mode that presents a significant digression from the standard gameplay of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, introducing elements of stealth, combat tactical and also objectives that require some puzzle solving.

As visible in the presentation trailer, the trio must infiltrate an underground structure, introducing themselves through a sewer system and overcoming various obstacles. Incursions are part of the co-op Special Ops mode, which already includes three missions at the game’s release.

In that regard, Activision recommends completing the three three-star Special Ops missions first and having at least one Kit leveled to Rank 5 before trying the first Incursion, because this is seen as sort of the next level in terms of challenge and difficulty. The Raids are, in fact, a continuation of the Campaign, given that they are elements also containing narrative characteristics related to the story, and will be introduced later during Season 1.

With the update of the December 14th the first episode of the Incursion will be introduced, which will arrive alongside a new “legendary” multiplayer map and the first major update for Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0. The second season will then start in February 2023.