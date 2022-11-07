THE toxic players from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 they will come silenced both in voice chats and in text chats: Activision announced it in illustrating its approach to contrasting these phenomena.

Able to totalize takings equal to a billion dollars in ten days, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will be played by an extremely large audience and it will therefore be very important to guarantee a certain type of moderation.

The title will include a renewed reporting system with which users can report inappropriate behavior by other players, which will be verified and against which specific actions will start, such as silencing them.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, the reporting system

This feature, which provides a series of options in order to better frame the report, will be introduced by the end of the year also in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and will be fundamental in the perspective of the future of the franchise.

Of course, everything refers to a code of conduct that Activision has drawn up and presented to all users, summarized in the three pillars “Treat everyone with respect”, “Compete fairly” and “Stay alert”.