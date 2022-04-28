There have been numerous rumors and reports that Modern Warfare 2 is the title of call of Duty this year, but now we know for sure. Infinity Ward has finally confirmed that 2022 is the year of Modern Warfare 2.

The news comes from Twitter, where Infinity Ward has shared a new green and white logo. It’s not the prettiest of logos, but it still pairs well with the attached #ModernWarfare 2 hashtag. It’s a no-nonsense ad, but it gets the job done. Just by looking at the first replies to the tweet, Call of Duty fans are thrilled.

Activision Blizzard had already outlined its plans for a Modern Warfare sequel when sharing its Q1 2022 financial results, but this announcement is the first time it’s explicitly labeled Modern Warfare 2.

The new era of Call of Duty is upon us. # ModernWarfare2 pic.twitter.com/JDEpx9rqun – Call of Duty Italia (@CallofDutyIT) April 28, 2022



For now this is all that has been shared, but we expect more details on this in the near future.