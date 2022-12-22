Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 was mentioned in an incredible light show theme Christmas created by the expert Tom BetGeroge, who used a huge amount of programmable LEDs and some shots taken with a drone for the occasion.

Capable of overtaking Elden Ring in terms of sales in the USA, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will certainly be one of the protagonists of the Christmas holidays and the tribute made by Tom therefore appears deserved, with the game logo standing out on a house in the first sequences of the film.

However, this is not the only noteworthy detail of this extraordinary demonstration, which we imagine required many hours of careful planning, combined with truly amazing imagination and creativity.

In fact, the lights seem to have a life of their own, and the evolutions they perform in the approximately five minutes of the show leave you breathless on more than one occasion, while the shots with the drone add further dynamism to the work.