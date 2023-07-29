THE server of theoriginal Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 They were turned off from Activision due to potentially dangerous malware, which is apparently capable of infecting PC users within lobbies.
As can be read in the tweet below, the problem it occurred on July 26, three days ago, but it seems that it has not yet been resolved by the development team, which is trying to identify the origin of the attack in order to be able to fix it. Literally.
A worm?
According to what was reported by a Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 player who analyzed the text strings inside the malware, the threat could come from a worms which seeks to automatically infect all users connected to a lobby.
At the moment it is not known why hackers wanted to spread the malware, but there are some hypotheses about how: there is the possibility that some vulnerability has been identified in the game code, exploited in this case for the execution of the malicious code .
