When it comes to the series call of Duty, Ralphs Valve is one of the most reliable internal sources. His claims have proven true more than once in the past and now the industry insider has announced that the first game scenes involving Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 will be presented as early as April 30th.

In a later tweet, he points out that this is not a full reveal, as fans will have to expect a short teaser or something similar. Activision Blizzard may organize another live event in the offshoot of Battle Royale “Warzone”.

According to RalphsValve, a full trailer and possibly the first gameplay scenes will likely be shown around May. For now the only certain thing we know is that it has been confirmed who will develop Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, in addition to the new Warzone experience, which will be led by Infinity Ward, the original creators of the Modern Warfare and Call of Duty trilogy. : Modern Warfare of 2019.

Let me preface this by saying, the Reveal is still set for May. – Ralph (@RalphsValve) April 9, 2022



For now, these are mere rumors, so take this news with a grain of salt. We’ll actually have to wait until April 30 to figure out whether RalphsValve’s details are true or not.