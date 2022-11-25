Some dataminer have searched through the files of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare IIdiscovering the ghost facethe famous character of the series who has so far always appeared covered by the iconic skull mask.

Going to look for information on expected and upcoming content for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, as reported by Tom Henderson on his Insider-Gaming site, the dataminers have instead made an unexpected discovery: among the hidden assets of the game there is in fact the face of Ghost, which can therefore be seen for the first time.

Obviously the image in question represents spoilers, so if you don’t want to have advances, avoid reading the following after the image below.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, an image of Ghost

Ghost is a particularly well-known and loved character in the Call of Duty series, present in history practically since 2009 and recurring through various chapters of the franchise. Although he is characterized by a certain narrative background and has an important role within the history of the series, Simon ‘Ghost’ Riley has never been seen in the face, always appearing behind the disturbing but iconic skull mask.

The discovery of the face – visible a this address – is therefore, in some way, a historic moment for the series, even if this certainly happened in an unconventional way. The face of the character is modeled precisely on that of the voice actor and actor who plays the part, namely Samuel Roukin. The thing that was rather predictable since this is a typical habit of the series, since other characters are also all modeled on the faces of their respective voice actors.

Meanwhile, this week we published the review of Call of Duty Warzone 2.0, the new version of the free-to-play game parallel to Modern Warfare II.