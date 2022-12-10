Elden Ring it is no longer the best selling game of 2022 in the United States. To overcome it was the inevitable Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2at least according to data published by NPD.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 was the best-selling game in the US for October and November in terms of revenue and became the best-selling game of 2022 in the territory, the first position occupied by the FromSoftware title.

NPD did not clarify whether Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has sold more or less copies than Elden Ring (the data may be different from the revenues), but explained that the launch has recorded a success that went well beyond Activision’s forecasts and of the analyst firm.

In June 2022 NPD had assumed that Elden Ring would become the best-selling title of 2022 in the USA, also beating Modern Warfare 2. Probably the calculation had started from the failure of Call of Duty: Vanguard, the previous chapter of the military shooter series.

Instead the game of Infinity Ward it completely turned the tables. NPD’s Mat Piscatella explained, “It’s not that Elden Ring didn’t do incredibly well, because he did, but Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 exceeded my initial expectations.”

Elden Ring’s only chance of recovering and finishing first is that it sells more in December, perhaps helped by the victory of the TGA GOTY 2022. Of course, there is no doubt that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will also sell very well during the Christmas period, where the series usually achieves excellent results.