Cast your mind back to the days of Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare and you may recall an infamous bug that allowed players to soar through the skies in a fashion that should not be not humanly possible. This became known as the ‘Superman’ exploit, due to the way the players looked when this glitch was in motion – positioned horizontally in a skydiving position.

And now, when playing Call of Duty’s most recent offerings of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0, you may well see this move in play once more. is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it’s just your teammate channeling their inner Clark Kent.

Warzone 2.0’s launch trailer.

Today’s version of the Superman exploit was recently shared by prolific Warzone 2 player Wuqi. In a compilation, the gamer can be seen bouncing off certain points on the maps while diving in the air, giving them a soaring boost. This, as you can see below, allows them to cover ground a lot more quickly than the more traditional methods of traversal.

However, it is not just this exploit that has caught the attention of the Call of Duty community recently. There is also now something termed the ‘G-Walk’.

Named as it makes the players look like they are walking around like a gorilla, this move was shared by those at Euphoria Dream. It makes the player move incredibly fast, and very hard to target. I can’t for the life of me work out how they are doing it, but it gives a whole new meaning to guerrilla warfare!

I had a quick look, and neither of these exploits are showing up on the call of duty trello board. I can’t imagine Activision wanting to keep these possible in the game for long, so it seems likely these will be patched out, or at least nerfed, soon. After all, we all know what happened to slide cancelling.