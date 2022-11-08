Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has registered almost double sales compared to the previous episode of the series, Call of Duty: Vanguardin the United Kingdom. To be precise, we are talking about + 92%.

Still at the top of the UK charts, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 managed to rack up $ 800 million, best launch ever for the franchise Activisionso the news is not that surprising.

For the journalist Christopher Dring, however, it is a incredible result. “Nearly 60% of sales were on PS4 and PS5,” the GamesIndustry contributor added, promising a full report for tomorrow.

You will remember that last year Call of Duty: Vanguard was received with good but not exceptional marks, in particular due to the shortcomings of a single player campaign that did not fully convince.

A problem that the 2022 episode did not have to face, considering the quality of the offline sector combined with the traditional solidity of online multiplayer: we talked about it in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 review.

Still on the subject of the last chapter, it seems to keep us company for a long time, if we consider that Call of Duty 2023 will be a premium expansion of Modern Warfare 2.