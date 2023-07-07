Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered only offers the campaign mode. A certain slice of fans weren’t happy with the lack of the multiplayerso now a group of modders decided to work on the online modes.

The mod is called “H2 Multiplayer Modand is a “Mod for Modern Warfare Remastered that remasters all MW2 multiplayer with new mods.” The mod will actually be applied within 2016’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered, not the Modern Warfare 2 remaster.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered includes online mode, while the later remaster excluded it. Modders want to fix this, but they need the infrastructure of the first remaster to be able to do it.