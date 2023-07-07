Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered only offers the campaign mode. A certain slice of fans weren’t happy with the lack of the multiplayerso now a group of modders decided to work on the online modes.
The mod is called “H2 Multiplayer Modand is a “Mod for Modern Warfare Remastered that remasters all MW2 multiplayer with new mods.” The mod will actually be applied within 2016’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered, not the Modern Warfare 2 remaster.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered includes online mode, while the later remaster excluded it. Modders want to fix this, but they need the infrastructure of the first remaster to be able to do it.
Will the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered mod be short-lived?
There H2 Multiplayer Mod seems to be quite ambitious, as the creator states that “it will not only be normal MW2 maps, but also remastered campaign maps”. The creators say they are “well advanced in development” and hope to release the game within the next couple of months. They also criticized Activision for not giving the community what it wanted, saying, “If Activision won’t do what the fans want, we, the community, will.”
It is possible that Activision blocks this mod before it’s even public. Earlier this year, for example, Call of Duty fans were disappointed when Activision requested a blocking of a fan-made Call of Duty game, SM2. The game had been in development for two years and was reportedly aiming to become “the Call of Duty game of dreams”.
As for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, there is less than a month left for the announcement, for Tom Henderson.
