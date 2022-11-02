Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will add the Ranked multiplayer in 2023: the announcement comes directly from Treyarch Studios. Ranked Matches will include several competitive modes. Additionally, there will be a leaderboard showing the top 250 players and competitive rewards.

More details on Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Multiplayer will be announced later. Until 2023, Modern Warfare II players looking for a more competitive experience can join the CDL Moshpit playlistwhich will be active at the end of the month with the start of Season 01, as stated by Treyarch.

In addition, the developer has stated that this month will start the closing process for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War League Play and Call of Duty: Vanguard Ranked Play. Players will have until November 22 to claim the remaining rewards.

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign was well received

“The success of these modalities contributed directly to the future of ranked matches. We sincerely thank you for all the data, feedback and game time we have collected over the past couple of years. We look forward to sharing more information soon, “said Treyarch.

The launch of the Season 01 of Modern Warfare II is scheduled for November 16, the day in which Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 will also arrive, with the new DMZ mode.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is a great success, especially on the PlayStation Store. Will the saga continue to be on PlayStation if Microsoft acquires Activision Blizzard? According to Phil Spencer: “as long as there is PlayStation, Call of Duty will arrive on PlayStation”, so fans should rest assured.