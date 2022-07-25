According to Tom Hendersonwell-known journalist / insider always quite close to the development environments for Call of Duty and Battlefield, the multiplayer of the new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 it should be presented in September 2022.

According to Henderson, although many think that the official presentation of the multiplayer component of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is imminent, this would still be expected more towards the end of the summer, in particular at theStart September 2022, with a precise date yet to be fixed but in any case before the beta.

Considering that the beta dates that emerged from a leak indicate this for the weekend of mid-September and for the following weekend, the idea that the presentation of multiplayer can take place in the first days of the month seems rather likely.

On the other hand, it would also be something of a tradition at this point, considering that Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War multiplayer was also unveiled on September 9, 2020, and Call of Duty: Vanguard on September 7, 2021. .

It is not yet clear how this presentation will take place, but it is likely to be some form of livestream with developer interviews and probably gameplay video materials and presentation trailers. Henderson also confirms the idea that the beta takes place in two phases between the weekend of September 15 and the following weekend of September 21, waiting to understand if an alpha is also planned.

For the rest, we know that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has the release date set for October 28, 2022 and that it is a new chapter that reinterprets the original of the same name, continuing in the total relaunch of the series already started by the new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.