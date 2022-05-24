There aren’t many details about Activision’s action-shooter video game, but it promises to be the most advanced installment.

Until now, we only had a logo that revolutionized the network. And now we can say that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is approaching at high speed. After all, Activision’s long-awaited shooter has dated its launch for this next October 28 on PC and consoles, so in a few months we will be able to return to the battlefield with what promises to be the most advanced installment of the entire franchise.

Those responsible for the game wanted to share this news with a trailer in which, with a camera located in the port of Long Beach, they show some of the most iconic figures of task force 141. As you can see in the video presented on social media, Modern Warfare 2 will feature the classic squad made up of Captain John Price, Simon “Ghost” Riley, John “Soap” MacTavish, and Kyle “Gaz” Garrick.

We still do not know details about its history and multiplayerBeyond this, from Activision they confirm the presence of a new addition in the already mentioned group: Colonel of the Mexican special forces, Alejandro Vargas. In this way, Modern Warfare 2 introduces us to its most important characters and prepares us for what will be a few months where there will surely be a lot of news about its gameplay and history.

Of course, the community has good reason to cheer for Modern Warfare 2. The first installment turned out to be one of the most popular of the entire franchise, and Activision has spared no expense to develop a sequel to match. And it is that, as we already told you at the beginning of May, it seems that there are so many people working on the Call of Duty saga that they could found a city.

This preview of the shooter is limited to confirming the release date, but not the platforms where it will be available, so we will have to wait to find out if the video game will reach PS4 and Xbox One in addition to PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Meanwhile, you can take a look at the analysis of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare in 3DJuegos.

More about: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022), Call of Duty and Infinity Ward.