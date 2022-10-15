The security system which requires you to enter your own telephone number as an identifier seen in Overwatch 2 it will only partially repeat for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2since only the PC users.

The system seen with Overwatch 2 has aroused some controversy, which to avoid the proliferation of fake accounts and possible cheaters connects the user account to the phone number in order to provide an additional personal security element, but it could be a solution also shared by other games.

It had already emerged that this recognition by telephone would also have been provided for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, but on this there is a clarification: Activision has in fact clarified that the information in question is required only for users. PC.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, an image

Therefore, those who play on consoles will not have to provide the telephone number to complete the access data to the game, while users on a Windows basis will instead have to enter this information in order to access.

This is what the developers reported in a post on the official blog, which explains how the security system provides for a sending of SMS to confirm the player’s identity and is provided for both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0. On the other hand, the security system a two factors via SMS it’s the same seen on Battle.net since May 2020 and will also be extended to Steam versions on PC.