According to player reports, at the moment Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 doesn’t have an option for disable crossplay on PC, Xbox Series X | S and One, whereas it is present on PS5 and PS4. Fortunately for the Green Cross players there is an alternative solution.

In the two images below shared by Eurogamer.net, we can see that the PlayStation versions of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 feature a switch option to quickly enable and disable crossplay with PC and Xbox. However, this voice is completely absent in the Xbox and PC versions of the shooter.

COD Modern Warfare 2, the options for PlayStation consoles





COD Modern Warfare 2, options for Xbox and PC versions

As you can imagine, many players are bothered by the absence of such an option, which is basic in virtually all multiplayer games. The reason is simple: there is an important disparity between the aiming accuracy offered by a console controller and a PC mouse, even without aiming assist. Let’s talk about a crucial aspect in a shooter.

Fortunately, in the case of Xbox players there is an external solution to the game, namely that of disable crossplay directly from the console. It is a very simple operation, which requires a few steps, which we have listed below:

Press the Xbox button on your controller to open the guide, then select Profile & system> Settings> Accounts.

Select Privacy and online safety> Xbox privacy settings> View details and customize> Communication and multiplayer.

Select the “You can play with people outside the Xbox network” option and choose “Block” instead of “Allow”. Keep in mind that by clearly blocking console crossplay, it will be disabled for all games, not just Call of Duty.

Unfortunately, there are no solutions on PC, with the hope that an option to disable crossplay on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will be added in the near future via an update.

Fans of the series have long been asking Activision to implement an input-based matchmaking system, that is, combining players who use the same type of peripheral. That functionality was present in 2019’s Modern Warfare, but hasn’t been brought back to subsequent chapters of the series since.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available today, Friday, October 28, for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC.