For a whole week the multiplayer of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will be free across all platforms and for all gamers, who will be able to experience a selection of maps and modes from Infinity Ward’s shooter. To be precise the week of free multiplayer starts tomorrow, Wednesday 19th Apriland will end on April 26.

According to the details on the official website, it will be available for the occasion Pelayo’s Lighthousethe new map introduced with Season 3 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and it will be possible to face each other in four maps of the Gunfight 2v2 mode, namely Alley, Blacksite, Shipment and Exhibit.

Below is the list of modes and maps that will be available:

Mode

Team Deathmatch

Station

Domain

Kill confirmed

Vulture

Gun game

Infection

A shot in the barrel

All or nothing

Earth War

Invasion

2v2 clash

Maps

Farm 18 (6v6)

Shoot House (6v6)

Shipping (6v6)

Dome (6v6)

Himmelmat Expo (6v6)

Pelayo’s Lighthouse (6v6)

Alley (Clash)

Blacksite (Clash)

Exhibit (Clash)

Shipment (Clash)

Santa Sena (Invasion, Ground War)

What do you think, will you take the opportunity to try the multiplayer modes of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2?