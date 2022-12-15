Starting today for a limited time you can play for free to the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 multiplayerto be precise until 19:00 on December 19, 2022 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC. An excellent opportunity to try maps and modes of the latest iteration of Activision Blizzard’s shooter.

With the launch of Season 1, the developers of Infinity Ward invite players to try a limited version of the multiplayer and its maps Farm 18, El Asile and Shipment. Obviously it will be possible to play in the most well-known modes, such as Team Deathmatch, Hardpoint, Domination and their variants with a third person view.

You can access the free multiplayer trial of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 via the following links:

Thanks to this trial period, therefore, you will be able to understand if Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is right for you or not for a possible Christmas purchase or even simply take advantage of it for a few evenings of fun with friends.

If you want to know more about Infinity Ward’s shooter, take a look at our review of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.