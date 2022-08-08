During the Call of Duty Championship held this weekend, Infinity Ward confirmed the dates for the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Beta, and showed a new map for the same game. We can now say, therefore, that the dates will be: from 18 to 20 September early access for players Playstationthe 22 and 23 the Beta for players PC and Xbox and finally from the 24 to 26 the Beta open to all.

Just on the occasion of this Beta, Activision presented the new Multiplayer map: Marina Bay Grand Prix. Inspired by the Singapore circuit of F1, the map will be used for 6v6 matches, and the developers have already shown us an overview of the environment in which the players will move.

This isn’t the first time a motorsport has come into contact with the Call of Duty saga. In the Remastered of Modern Warfare I in 2016, the well-known pilot Lewis Hamilton appeared as a playable character, while the MotoGP champion Jorge Lorenzo had special Ghost and Advanced Warfare themed helmets made.

We also remind you that shortly before the Beta there will be a presentation event in which they will be revealed new details for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.