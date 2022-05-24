Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 was the victim of a further leak that revealed the three editions of the game as well as the fact that the open beta will be available first on PS5 and PS4 and then to follow on Xbox, despite everything.

A few minutes from the teaser trailer with the release date of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, which will make its debut in stores on October 28therefore, further details emerge on the shooter developed by Infinity Ward.

As already mentioned, there will be three editions: standard edition, cross-gen bundle and Vault Edition, although the contents of the latter version are still shrouded in mystery. It is therefore not set aside even this year double paid version.

Users who will perform the preorder of the cross-gen bundle will be able to get early access to the open beta, which we reiterate will be available first on PlayStation: an agreement evidently still in force between Activision and Sony.