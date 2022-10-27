It had previously been indicated through a rumor, but now a leak has made the images of Neymar Junior and Paul Pogba in Operator version for Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2. The two soccer players will be part of Activision’s shooter video game.

The previous rumor had also indicated that Lionel Messi would have been one of the Operators of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, but for the moment there are no definitive confirmations in this regard. According to what has been indicated, it is credible that soccer players are included in the shooter with a dedicated update on the occasion of the World Cup which will start on November 20, 2022.

Pictures they are not to be considered as a definitive confirmation, but it’s hard to believe they are a fake. In any case, it is possible that the design shown is not final and that Neymar Junior and Paul Pogba look slightly different once inside Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2.

Through Reddit, where the leak has been shared, some users say they are happy that the two players are wearing real military gear and that they have not been recreated in their football uniform. According to Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 fans, it would have been ridiculous to see players in shoes and shorts in the middle of a gunfight.

What do you think of designs? Do you like the final result?

Finally, we would like to point out that Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 PS5 disc installs only 70MB, the rest must be downloaded.