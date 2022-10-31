Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 it was released on Friday and had a huge launch on PlayStation. The company announced that Modern Warfare 2 became the “biggest PlayStation Store launch” of all time for the Call of Duty series. That includes both pre-orders and day-one sales, Sony said.

However, Sony hasn’t provided a specific sales number for Modern Warfare 2 on PlayStation. The game appears to perform well on other platforms as well, as Modern Warfare 2 tops Xbox’s best-selling list and tops the charts on PC via Steam as well.

Video game sales across the industry continue to lean digitally and away from the physical, so it makes sense that Modern Warfare 2 has set this record on the PlayStation Store. Recall that the Call of Duty franchise is part of Activision and the company is about to be acquired by Microsoft: Phil Spencer and Xbox have already reiterated several times that the series of games will remain on PlayStation, even if the acquisition were to be successful. .

Congratulations to @InfinityWard and @Activision on the biggest PlayStation Store launch EVER for a Call of Duty game (including preorders and day one sales). Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is now available for PS4 and PS5! pic.twitter.com/CU9GG853DI – PlayStation (@PlayStation) October 31, 2022



Modern Warfare 2 isn’t the only new Call of Duty game coming this year, as Warzone 2.0 will be out in a few weeks, on November 16th. There is also a new Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile title in the works.

Source: TweakTown