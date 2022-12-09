Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 was the best selling game in USA for the month of November 2022, according to the surveys carried out by NPD on the basis of totalized receipts and not of the units distributed. The shooter produced by Activision is also the best-selling game of the year, at least so far.

A piece of news that is hardly surprising, if we consider that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare was the best launch ever for the series, with revenues of 800 million dollars in just the first three days of marketing: an incredible performance.

In American ranking of November 2022 we find God of War Ragnarok in second position, followed by Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, as well as Sonic Frontiers: the SEGA title is doing surprisingly well, in spite of very mixed votes.

American consumers spent 6.3 billion dollars in November 2022: an increase of 3% on an annual basis, driven in particular by the increase in hardware sales (+45%) which saw the protagonist Playstation 5evidently back available in stores and in adequate quantities.