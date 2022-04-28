Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 has been officially revealed by developer Infinity Wardwhich at the same time had the opportunity to share the official logo of the new game, which was released at the end of 2022, although there are currently no official details in this regard.

What a new chapter of the main saga of Call of Duty comes out every year is certainly not a mystery, and it seems that by now the chapter that will arrive in the coming months is official, considering, however, that among other things we should also have some news regarding a possible Warzone 2, equally chatted for some time now.

As for the new game, Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, unfortunately the logo does not provide who knows what detailsbut it must be said that everything seems ready to carry on the narrative seen with the reboot of the Modern Warfare saga, able to get the brand back on track, as detailed in this article.

Obviously, we are not dealing with the historical game, among other things landed once again on the shelves thanks to a remastered version, of which you can find our review at this link. Find in the meantime below the first teaser dedicated to the new work from the developer, who will – probably – fortunately have the opportunity to reveal more news in this sense over the next few weeks.

The new era of Call of Duty is coming. # ModernWarfare2 pic.twitter.com/HMtv2S6Nlz – Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) April 28, 2022

Obviously, all that remains is to wait for news in this sense, hoping that the authors will be able to talk about the issue by revealing more details with one dedicated presentation or with a trailer perhaps already during the summer, in the course of an alleged debut towards the end of 2022, which would respect what is now a tradition of the historic and iconic first-person shooter brand.