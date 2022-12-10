Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 only released at the end of October, but it’s already the biggest-selling game of 2022 in the US.

Topping the November sales chart, that means Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has not only knocked Elden Ring off the coveted top spot, but it’s also resisted stiff competition from other games released last month, including God of War: Ragnarök and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

According to data from NPD and reported by VGCthat also makes Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 the fastest-selling entry not just of the year, but of the franchise’s storied history, too, hitting $1bn in sales in just 10 days.

ICYMI, new leaks have appeared online which reportedly show details for Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2’s Season 2. Key art from marketing material show-off a Japanese theme, with artwork teasing the return of the classic map Castle.

Castle was originally a multiplayer map in Call of Duty World at War, set in an old Japanese fortress in World War 2. The map most recently made a return in Call of Duty Vanguard, but this would be the first time the map would appear in the franchise’s modern theme of shooters.