One of the sequences from the single player campaign of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is set in Amsterdam where, among other events, the Conservatorium hotel also happens to be built jump in the air. The hotel executives were not very happy with this unauthorized appearance and are pondering it sue Activision for inclusion in the game.

According to the Dutch newspaper De Volkskrant, the threat of legal action has already started. Roy Tomassen, the hotel manager, told reporter Peter van Ammelrooy: “We do not support games that appear to encourage the use of violence. The game in no way reflects our core values ​​and we regret our unwanted involvement.”

According to the article, none of Activision Blizzard or Infinity Ward he contacted the hotel, which found himself in the game, where moreover he is blown up, practically by surprise.

In reality, the Conservatorium Hotel has been renamed the Breenbergh Hotel in the game, but obviously it is not difficult to recognize it, also because the graphics of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 are very realistic, especially in the reconstruction of the city. In short, those who know Amsterdam a little have no doubts about which hotel is represented.

For the rest, we remind you that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 was launched last week, setting records on Steam and on the PlayStation Store, a sign that it is doing very well in terms of sales.