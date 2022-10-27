The Call of Duty website has confirmed what the many will be exclusive content for those who will buy Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 on a Playstation console, then PS4 or PS5. The value of the agreement between Sony and Activision Blizzard is therefore confirmed once again.

We are therefore talking about five bands in the Battle Pass Bundle, a 25% bonus to the experience of the weapons when playing in groups, exclusive combat packs in each season, two slots extra equipment and events with double experience points exclusive each month.

The bonus for the Battle Pass Bundle it is used to unlock equipment and accessories faster, because they allow you to skip five bands of prizes. Combat packs include an operator skin, weapon blueprint, emblem, and more. We do not believe that double experience points need much explanation (these are events that last 24 hours), as well as bonuses for those who play in groups (which are also valid if you play in cross-play, but which are not extended to party members from other platforms).

In short, these are not insignificant extras, especially for those who play online regularly in Call of Duty, as they speed up the process of unlocking items and levels.

Many will see them as relative advantages, but evidently they will give some momentum to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 on PlayStation consoles, otherwise Sony would never have started a war not to lose them, should Activision Blizzard King be acquired by Microsoft. Evidently many choose the PlayStation version of the game also to have these advantages over others.

For the rest we remind you that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will be available starting tomorrow, October 28, 2022, on PC, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PS4 and PS5. Those who pre-ordered the game have already been able to play the single player campaign.