Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 could introduce a editor for Killcam thanks to a future update, according to the sources of the well-known insider RalphsValve thanks to which he has also come into possession of a patent image of this functionality.

According to the information shared by the deep throat, players will be able to customize the “Play of the Game” (the best action of the game) or the Final Kill (the last kill that determines the outcome of a match), with the possibility of add at will graphic elements, videos, text messagesaudio files, GIFs and more.

RalphsValve says the end result may not be far from that of the tweet clip below. The image below instead seems to come from the patent of this feature, which offers us some indications of how it will be possible to modify the killcam at will.

Unfortunately, the insider has not provided any links to view the patent in its entirety or confirm its authenticity, so take these rumors with a grain of salt, although RalphsValve has proven to be a reliable source of information in the past.

Call of Duty Vanguard also offers the option to tweak the Killcam, but it is basically limited to the choice of camera edges. This system on paper, on the other hand, offers a much greater level of customization.

Meanwhile Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is enjoying considerable success, so much so that in two weeks it has almost exceeded the total sales of Vanguard.