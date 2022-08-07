A new Call of Duty is on the horizon and, as tradition dictates, the release will be preceded by the launch of a multiplayer beta. Here’s how to play it first.

Are your hands itching already? Then you shouldn’t miss the opportunity to secure a key to the beta of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 , coming in 2022. The release date of Modern Warfare 2 has been set for October 28, 2022 but, like every year, Activision will invite fans to a beta test in advance. Don’t worry, you won’t have to do a real test – you can play an almost complete multiplayer build to get an initial taste ahead of time and leave some feedback regarding game balance if you’re feeling generous. In this article, you will find out when the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 beta kicks off and how you can get into it.

When does the Modern Warfare 2 beta start? –

The Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 beta will likely take place around mid to late September 2022. Activision has yet to officially unveil the multiplayer mode of its new shooter, which will presumably happen during the 2022 Call of Duty League Finals. on August 7, 2022.

Some leaks have suggested the possible programming, which is in line with the previous chapters of the series:

from 15 to 16 September: beta for pre-orders on PS4 and PS5

beta for pre-orders on PS4 and PS5 from 17 to 19 September: beta for all players on PS4 and PS5

beta for all players on PS4 and PS5 from 22 to 23 September: beta for pre-orders on all platforms

beta for pre-orders on all platforms from 24 to 26 September: beta for all players on all platforms

How to enter the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 beta? –

As is often the case, there are several ways to get access to the beta – one of which opens very soon: to safely access the beta, you can watch the 2022 Call of Duty League Finals at YouTube August 7, 2022. Follow the steps on official page to link your respective accounts, then tune in at our 21:00 to claim your access. If you’re planning on attending the face-to-face event in California, today is your lucky day – every spectator on site will receive a free beta key.

However, you don’t necessarily have to travel all over the world to gain access. Pre-ordering the game will give you the go-ahead in the beta phase, with PlayStation users a little ahead of its time compared to other platforms. Similar privileges are among the reasons why Sony is so worried about Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard but, for now, players on the Japanese firm’s platform will still have this limited advantage to take advantage of.

Written by Marco Wutz for GLHF