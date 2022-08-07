Information continues to arrive from Activision about Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2: soon after the announcement of the Call of Duty Next event, the confirmation of the dates of the beta of the game, in addition to a teaser trailer on the Marina Bay Grand Prix map.

After the leak that had emerged earlier, the communication arrives official about the beta stages planned for the multiplayer of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, which will also be presented in a more complete way on the occasion of the Call of Duty Next event set for the September 15.

The beta phases will be in some subsequent weekends, with an early access dedicated to PS4 and PS5 as a “PlayStation exclusive”, based on the agreements made at the time between Sony and Activision. These are the dates:

September 16-17 (Early Access – PlayStation only)

September 18-20 (Open Beta – PlayStation only)

22-23 September (Early Access – Xbox, PC, PlayStation)

September 24-26 (Open Beta – All platforms)

In addition to confirming the dates for the beta, Infinity Ward and Activision also released a teaser trailer on the new Marina Bay Grand Prix map, which introduces Call of Duty combat within a Formula One trackthus creating an unprecedented setting for the series.

The video, visible above, performs a sort of overview on various views of the map, which has undoubtedly unique characteristics compared to the usual landscapes that are part of the standard catalog of Call of Duty scenarios. Recall that the release date of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is set for October 28, 2022.