Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 was the protagonist of the best launch ever for the shooter series produced by Activision, totaling takings equal to well 800 million dollars only in the first three days.

A few hours after the announcement of the record on the PlayStation Store, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is therefore confirmed as a resounding success also in retail format, exceeding the sum of the figures collected by films such as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Top Gun: Maverick.

The previous opening record belonged to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, which in 2011 grossed for 775 million dollars in the first five days.

“Thank you, Call of Duty players, for putting the launch of Modern Warfare 2 in the record book and making it the best debut in entertainment for this year. It is an honor and a privilege for us to be able to deliver this historic opening weekend to you, “said Johanna Faries, general manager of the franchise.

“As fantastic as the debut was, Call of Duty still has a lot in store. An unprecedented level of support for the Modern Warfare universe is on the horizon, while the launch of Warzone 2.0 is just around the corner. incredible moment for the brand. “

