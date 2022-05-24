With an almost surprise announcement, Activision And Infinity Ward they unveiled the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 official release date. The release date was announced with an official trailer through a post on Twitter, at the end of which appears the date of October 28, 2022.

About a month ago it was revealedalso from Infinity Ward, the development of this title of the Call of Duty saga, and the official logo was also shown. This not only had the fans in awe, but it had given rise to several speculations regarding dates or about what could be found in this reboot.

Despite this release date announcement through a trailer Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, which however does not show any game or gameplay phasenothing else has been revealed except the faces of those who presumably will be the characters present in the title.

In the trailer you can see an overview in which the faces of some beloved characters from the series appearincluding John Price and Ghost, which is also visible in the official poster above. By sharpening my eyesfor a few seconds it is also possible to glimpse some sort of date.

A poster is attached to the side of a container, which reads exactly J-8-22, which could easily be interpreted as June 8 2022, when something else could be revealed about the game. However J could also stand for July (which would be July, not June).

However, it is highly probable that it is June, and not July, as it is the date in question would be the day before the Summer Game Fest 2022in which a complete reveal of the video game during this event could be plausible at this point.

It would also be expected that the title could use the same graphics engine as its predecessor, the video game would in fact represent the sequel to the reboot of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare released in 2019. In any case, the Call of Duty saga remains one of the most popular videogame series by fans of first-person shooter video games.