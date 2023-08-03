Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 they welcome the Season 5which comes with an update loaded with new features, as well as a new Battle Pass and Blackcellpresented in the official Activision blog and with a trailer.
The protagonist among the new contents is the Commander Graveswho returns as one of the five new Operators included in the Season 05 and BlackCell Battle Pass, available today, August 2, 2023, at 18.00 CEST.
In particular, the new update shows that Commander Graves and Oz, one of the best leaders of the Shadow Company in cyber warfare, are about to launch a counterattack against the biggest threat to Modern Warfare in Season 05, apparently. All this is told within the new update of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone and through the Battle Pass and BlackCell.
The Battle Pass and BlackCell
The Season 05 Battle Pass contains more than 100 rewardsincluding two new weapons, Commander Graves, and more. For the first time in Call of Duty history, a total of five Operators will be offered across the Battle Pass and BlackCell.
As in previous seasons, the purchase of the Battle Pass requires 1,100 COD Points and grants access to all 100 levels, but the BlackCell (available for €29.99) offers even more rewards in addition to everything contained in the Battle Standard passes.
These are the contents of BlackCell from Season 05:
- Full access to the Season 05 Battle Pass, plus 20 Battle Tokens (25 on PlayStation). The full Battle Pass includes 1,400 COD Points and 100 tiers of content unlockable as you progress through the Battle Pass
- The BlackCell Sector, including 1,100 COD Points, new BlackCell Operator Arthur and his tactical pet Merlin, the “Caliburn” tracer weapon blueprint, and Gwen, a battle partner for the weapon screen
- An exclusive BlackCell sector within the AO Battle Pass that serves as an alternate starting location
- BlackCell Exclusive Battle Pass Additional Content: Eight BlackCell Operator Skins, one for Ghost, Alex, Roze, and new Operator Velikan, and two for new Operators Oz and Graves, six Tracer Weapon Blueprints, and two Vehicle Skins
- Players who upgrade to BlackCell after purchasing the Battle Pass will also get 1,100 COD Points back
We have previously seen more details on Season 5, which also sees Lara Croft among the operators.
