Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 they welcome the Season 5which comes with an update loaded with new features, as well as a new Battle Pass and Blackcellpresented in the official Activision blog and with a trailer.

The protagonist among the new contents is the Commander Graveswho returns as one of the five new Operators included in the Season 05 and BlackCell Battle Pass, available today, August 2, 2023, at 18.00 CEST.

In particular, the new update shows that Commander Graves and Oz, one of the best leaders of the Shadow Company in cyber warfare, are about to launch a counterattack against the biggest threat to Modern Warfare in Season 05, apparently. All this is told within the new update of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone and through the Battle Pass and BlackCell.