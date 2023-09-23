Confirming the rumors that have emerged in recent days, Activision Blizzard has finally officially revealed the arrival of Lilith and Inarius from Diablo 4 in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone in the form of operators during the course of the Season 6which will open its doors on Wednesday 27 September 2023.

Both characters will be available in special bundles that will be published in the internal Call of Duty store on the occasion of The Haunting, the shooter’s Halloween-themed event. They won’t be alone: ​​Skeletor from He-Man, Ash Williams from the House film series, Alucard from Hellsing and a set of weapons from Doom are also arriving in the form of Operators.

This is therefore yet another crossover for Activision Blizzard’s shooter, which is following with ever more conviction the path already successfully undertaken by Fortnite with trans-media collaborations. Previously, in fact, Lara Croft from Tomb Raider, Godzilla, Snoop Dog and Nicky Minaj and Fabio Rovazzi also arrived.