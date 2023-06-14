There Season 4 Of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 was presented by Activision with a trailer film a few hours after the debut, set for tomorrow 14 June.

As we know, Station 4 will include the Vondel map and mark the return of the skilled Nikto operator“ready for a mysterious and dangerous coup” judging by the official synopsis of the video.

In addition to the Vondel scenario and Nikto, Season 4 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 will include several game modes, including Return, DMZ and Occupation, beyond the traditional Battle Royale which in this case will arrive in the middle season.

Among the streets of Vondel we will have to prepare to face new and dynamic situations, which will influence the approach of our team, together with the new weapons: the AK-74u assault rifle and the MGL-32 grenade launcher.