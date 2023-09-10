The players of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone now they can take on the role of Lara Croft thanks to the new one Operator bundle dedicated to the famous protagonist of the Tomb Raider series. To coincide with the launch, Activision Blizzard has released a trailer showing the archaeologist in action.

As we can see from the video, the design of this new version of Lara Croft with blue tank top, shorts and gun holsters on the legs, is very reminiscent of that of first Tomb Raider of 1996.

Lara Croft is included in the Tracer Pack: Tomb Raider Operator Bundle available in the Call of Duty store. In addition to the new operator, the package also includes three weapon schematics: the “Mythic Defender” SMG, the character’s trademark Mach-5 dual pistols, and the “Ice Ax” melee weapon. Additionally, it also includes the Tomb Buggy vehicle skin for the Chop Top, a themed loading screen, sticker, and emblem.