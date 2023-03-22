Shredders is now available in the shop Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 And Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0as revealed by the new trailer published by Activision to present the famous villain, sworn enemy of the Ninja Turtles.

Equipped with the iconic helmet and retractable claws, Shredder is “a demon in a man’s body”, as the narrator of the videowhile we observe the character score a sequence of kills with the blades and with the rifle, clearly custom.

While Microsoft’s strategy is to bring Call of Duty everywhere, in short, it continues to focus on collaborations and to tickle the enthusiasm of old guard fans with these references to the 80s.

In this case the Tracker Pack featuring the Shreddeer skin, some original blueprints, and the Foot Clan charm, he can be unlocked in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 by spending 2400 points in the in-game shop.