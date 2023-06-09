Nicholas’Nickmercs‘ Kolcheff, a very famous streamer as well as one of the owners of FaZe Clan, no longer has his skin in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0. The reason? Activision removed it after a considered comment anti-LGBTQ+for which he did not want to apologize.

Earlier this week, presenter Chris Puckett posted a video on Twitter in which a group of anti-LGBTQ+ people can be seen attacking supporters of the Pridethus commenting it: “Americans now live in a sad place. Let people love who they love and live your life.”

Nickmercs replied to the message writing: “They should leave the kids alone. That’s the real problem.” His comment was followed by a great deal of controversy, so much so that it led activision to remove his skin from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0, introduced with Season 3.

Activision justified the decision by writing: “Due to recent events, we have removed the “NICKMERCS Operator” bundle from the Modern Warfare II and Warzone stores. We are committed to celebrating Pride with our employees and our community.”

Nickmercs of his own refused to to apologize and stated that his was not an anti-gay message. She also reiterated her belief that children should not be taught the culture of the LGBTQ+ community in schools.