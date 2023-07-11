Amazon Prime’s superhero TV series The Boys is infiltrating Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 as part of this week’s Season 4 Reloaded update, which launches on 12th July.

Call of Duty’s The Boys collaboration was first teased via a telltale bit of graffiti spotted during a Summer Game Fest trailer for Modern Warfare 2’s new 6v6 Vondel Waterfront map – also arriving as part of Season 4 Reloaded – but it’s now been made official, with Activision confirming three The Boys characters as coming to Call of Duty in new Operator bundles.

Starlight, Homelander (who’s also rumored to be making the jump to NetherRealm’s Mortal Kombat 1), and Black Noir are all set to recieve Operator bundles as part of Season 4 Reloaded – arriving on 12th, 16th, and 20th July respectively – each costing 2,400 COD Points.

Black Noir Announces Call of Duty.

Also arriving as part of Call of Duty’s The Boys collaboration is Temp V, a new temporary field upgrade item that’ll be available across all Warzone playlists aside from Ranked. When consumed during a match, Temp V grants users one of four possible super abilities: Charge Jump, Electric Shockwave, Laser Vision, and Teleport.

Rounding out all this The Boys crossover business, are temporary makeovers for Call of Duty’s Vondel and Al Mazrah maps, both of which will feature murals and billboards inspired by the show. Additionally, Season 4’s mid-season Diabolical Camo Challenges include a “Vought-approved” grad camouflage as a reward.



Everything coming as part of this week’s Season 4 Reloaded. | Image credit: Activision Blizzard

Full details of everything coming to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 as part of Season 4 Reloaded can be found over on the Call of Duty website.