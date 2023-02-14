Activision has released a new trailer which features the rewards coming with the Season 2 Battle Pass Of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 which will open its doors tomorrow, February 15, 2023. You can view the video in the player within the news.

As we can see, the new Battle Pass includes 100 tiers of rewards. Again, it will be a modular pass, in which players will be able to choose which rewards to unlock first through the map divided into 20 sectors. Among the various prizes there are also three new weapons (a shotgun, an assault rifle and a melee weapon) and the Ronin operator.

Those who purchase the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 Battle Pass will immediately gain access to sector B0 which includes Ronin among the rewards.

Season 2 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will include, among other things, ranked matches and six modes including the popular Infected. Warzone 2.0 players, on the other hand, will be able to battle on Ashika Island, the new Return map, and will see changes to the balance, loot and inventory.