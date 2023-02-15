There Season 3 Of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 And Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 was confirmed officially from Activision, which provided the first details on the news coming to the online sector of the famous shooter series.

A few days after the presentation of the Season 2 roadmap, the publisher has revealed that the Gunfight (with new maps for each season) and Plunder modes will return, and that the ranked matches in Warzone.

Gunfight mode made its debut in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare remake: it is a two-on-two battle in which players have only forty seconds to eliminate the opposing team: if time runs out, it will appear a flag and the first to capture it will win.

In Warzone’s Plunder mode, however, the teams aim to raise two million dollars first. Originally it was a stipulation open to 102 participants, with a time limit set at thirty minutes.

As for ranked matches, this is an absolute debut for Call of Duty: Warzone and there are no details at the moment on how they will be handled, but information will surely come as we get closer to the launch of Season 3.