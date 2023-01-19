There Season 2 Of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 will arrive late. Activision has decided to postpone it to introduce “several changes”, following feedback from the community.

Season 2 was supposed to arrive on February 1, 2023. The new release date it is now February 15, 2023.

“Our teams are making several changes based on listening to what has been asked by the gaming community,” wrote Activision, which is trying in every way to curb the bleeding of players, dissatisfied with some of the game’s features. In particular, Modern Warfare 2 players find that their paid game has less content and attention than Warzone 2.0, which we remind you is a battle royale free to play.

Activision has already announced that Season 2 will see the return of Resurgence mode for Warzone 2.0, a new, smaller map for the same game, and updates to the Gulag, loot, and gear. Modern Warfare 2, on the other hand, will see the return of ranked matches, will have new multiplayer maps, new modes and weapons. For now there are no official details regarding the contents, but the publisher has promised that they will be shared soon.