Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 And Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 they will see the start Season 3 next April 12, and Activision has seen fit to publish two videos to promote its launch: a multiplayer trailer and a special comparison between the operators Alejandro and Valeria.

A few days after the announcement of the anti-cheat system that identifies and bans XIM and similar devices, Call of Duty is therefore preparing to involve us with a new season full of content, starting with the return of the Gunfight and Plunder modes.

Gunfight will see us fight in pairs in four maps, including the new Gulag Blacksite of Warzone 2.0 and the famous Shipment, but in general there will be new scenarios in which to give life to spectacular clashes also in the Ground War and Invasion modes.

As far as Warzone 2.0 is concerned, we will be able to launch ourselves into matches for a total of one hundred and fifty players on Al Mazrah, try our hand as mentioned with the Plunder mode and with the DMZ, but above all ranked matches will be introduced: a small revolution for Activision’s battle royale .