For a month now Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 And Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 they have big problems with AMD RX Vega GPUsto the point of returning errors on startup and therefore being unusable by the owners of the video cards in question.

Apparently everything happened in conjunction with the launch of Season 3 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0, last March 30: the update introduced some conflict with AMD RX Vega 56 and Vega 64to the point of preventing the game from launching on series GPUs at all.

Having inevitably received numerous reports in this regard, the developers of Beenox they officially acknowledged the problem only on April 17, publishing a post in which they ensured they were working to resolve the inconvenience.

Unfortunately, however, to date, a fix or any type of solution has not yet been made available to ensure that the crash on startup of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 on AMD RX Vega cards.

The absurd thing is that at the debut of the latest episode of Call of Duty, last October, both GPUs had shown that they were able to manage the graphics brilliantly, returning excellent performance without giving any type of error.