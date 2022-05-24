A few weeks ago we were surprised by the news that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 was already in growth, this with a statement on twitter that was attached to the official logo of the video game. After this revelation, many thought that the game would be early in development, but today they have already shown us that it is closer than thought.

Through the official channel Youtube A new advance was released from the franchise, which does not carry gameplay, but rather shows the art work that this particular installment will carry. And while everything looks like impeccable work, what mattered most was the end of it, since the release date was officially announced, this is the next October 28.

For now, not much is known about the history of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beyond the return of Task Force 141 or Task Force 141, only that it will be a sequel to this reboot that Activision is driving, a video game that fans did not like very much. However, it is ensured that this installment will be one of the most elaborated in terms of history, this to honor the original installment.

It is possible that during the following months the advances will be constant, since a constant promotion must be done to sell the game to all sectors, not only to fans. In addition, the cooperative campaign is quite expected, something that could give it a little more visibility and competition against other shooters that want to be relevant.

The platforms on which it will land are not yet revealed. But it is possible that it is PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: Activision