The official networks Infinity Ward they just gave a surprise to those waiting Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. The long-awaited sequel to the 2019 reboot already has an arrival date and is planned for this year. It will be next October 28 when we join Captain Price again.

The announcement of the release date of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 came across a picture of Ghost. This is one of the most beloved and recognized characters in the franchise, who also appeared in the original sequel. Shortly after, more images were shared with returns that we already expected from the end of the previous installment..

Four images were shared with members of the Task Force 141. Here we see the return of Captain Price, as well as the triumphant return of Graham ‘Soap MacTavish and Kyle ‘Gaz’ Garrick. Next to them is a certain Alexander Vargaswho is a new addition to this title.

Source: Infinity Ward

At the moment we don’t have much information about Modern Warfare 2, nor glimpses of its gameplay. However, with these images, its developers assure that the revelation of the future of Call of Duty begins and invites us to remain vigilant.

Now we know when we can enjoy Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Its predecessor was received with rave reviews and breathed new life into the franchise. Let’s hope that its sequel manages to give us a similar experience, while presenting new features that are worthwhile..

So you don’t get confused with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Surely many are having a déjà vu and are remembering that they have already played a Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. What happens is that Activision decided to restart the saga and that is why we have a second part again. Only this will continue the story of the game that was released in 2019.

Both the originals and the reboot share certain characters like the Captain Price, Gaz, Soap and Ghost. The main difference is that the plots are taking other paths. Now we know that It will be next October 28 when we know where this renewed series is headed. Will they buy it when it comes out?

