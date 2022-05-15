The rumors continue on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. With the official reveal that now seems to be upon us, Ralph Valve, a well-known insider in the Activision Blizzard shooter landscape, talked about the timing related to submission of the game and revealing that we will have the opportunity to try it already in August through theAlpha.

In the report published on the pages of WhatIfGaming, Ralph Valve says that the official announcement of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will take place next June 8preceded by a teaser trailer on June 2, in line with Tom Henderson, another rather well-known deep throat.

Also according to Ralph Valve, the announcement trailer will be accompanied by the first information on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, including details on the new engine, multiplayer, the much talked about DMZ mode and Infinity Ward’s objectives for the future of the series. The next day, or 9 June (when, among other things, there will be the opening event of the Summer Game Fest), a gameplay video taken from one of the levels of the single player campaign.

According to the sources of Ralph Valve, moreover, Activision Blizzard plans to show further pieces of gameplay during the month of July and to publish the Alpha public in early August. This trial version will include the mode Gunfighta 2v2 in which the goal is to eliminate the opposing team in a limited time, and will be a taste of a more substantial beta that will be released later.

As usual, we recommend taking similar rumors with a grain of salt, although the part relating to the public tests in August seems quite credible, given that Activision Blizzard has released Alphas around the same time for Call of Duty: Vanguard in 2020 as well. and for the Modern Warfare of 2019.

In any case, we won’t have to wait long to find out the truth. For the moment of official we only have the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 logo and the promise of Activision Blizzard that it will be “the most advanced experience in the history of the series”.